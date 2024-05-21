Patrick Bauer

PNE defender is now under contract until 2025 at Deepdale

There was once a time when he was always there for Preston North End, his presence one of comfort and security; the final wall to try and get past. And he would go about his business with such minimal fuss, as the best defenders tend to. Patrick Bauer (remember him?) knew the game and his own - you would rarely see him put a foot wrong. Now, you are lucky if you see him at all.

The German, 31, is just completely out of the picture at PNE. Now, this summer looked set to be the time for Bauer to move on and get back to playing football regularly - wherever that may be. But, last week’s retained list revealed that a one-year extension had in fact been triggered, more than two years ago. It’s quite a bizarre situation to have unfolded.

Bauer - who certainly cannot be painted as the bad guy whatsoever in this - is now on board until 2025, at a club for whom he has started four games in two years. Last season, he played 90 minutes against Salford City, in August, and 64 minutes as a substitute at Ipswich Town, in October. It’s a shame what has transpired, for a committed and well-liked warrior of a player. That spare-part feeling mustn’t be nice, regardless of the money being earned.

Granted, the centre-back has never been blessed with pace and starting the team’s play with cute passes is not Bauer’s forte. But, North End operate with a back three and tend to get the ball up and into the final third of the pitch, quickly. The in-possession demands are not overly challenging. Of course, Liam Lindsay has been one of Ryan Lowe’s most trusted players and the Scot deserves credit, for nailing down his place in the heart of defence.

While he won Players’ Player of the Year, Lindsay would likely admit he isn’t the fastest footballer either. And every player, surely, needs a rest from time to time; the number six started all 46 games for Preston last season. Unfortunately, a resurrection for Bauer at North End looks highly unlikely though. Lowe has always praised the defender’s attitude, but publicly stated that the German wasn’t being considered for the squad - barring any injuries last season. He was free to leave in January.