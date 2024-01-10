Patrick Bauer

Preston North End defender Patrick Bauer is unlikely to move in the January transfer window, the Lancashire Post understands.

Bauer signed on at Deepdale in the summer of 2019, from Charlton Athletic. He then extended his contract by two-and-a-half years in January 2022, shortly after manager Ryan Lowe's arrival from Plymouth Argyle. The German has made 103 appearances in total for PNE, but just two of those have come this season - one start in the EFL Cup against Salford City, and a substitute appearance away to Ipswich Town in the Championship.

He featured regularly under old boss Alex Neil and his successor Frankie McAvoy, but Bauer has been down the pecking order since the first six months of Lowe's tenure. He was dealt a horrible Achilles injury in December 2020 and returned to fitness in August 2021. Last month, the PNE chief explained he would not stand in Bauer's way, should a loan opportunity arise which suits.

But, it's believed that the 31-year-old - whose contract expires this summer - does not see January as the right time to depart. There has, though, been interest in the experienced centre-half. There is an onus on outgoings for Preston this month, should they wish to recruit.

In December, Lowe said: "There were some contracts that weren't honoured and people moved on. But, I felt in Patrick's case it was right to honour it. He was playing week-in-week-out and found it tough last season, not playing many games. He had a couple of issues, injuries and whatnot. But, when he has been called upon he's been different class. I said the same thing to Patrick, that if he was needed tomorrow I would play him - no issue.

"But, because of what we've got and because of the defenders we've got in the building already, he is behind the pecking order. So, I have mentioned to him about going out on loan and playing some games, because I think it's important for him. He doesn't want to just sit here and not travel. He's always given the option whether he wants to travel or stay - and nine times out of 10 he wants to come. But, we don't want him travelling away from his missus and young child, because I don't think it is fair.

