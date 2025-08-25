Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic is once again being linked with a move away from Deepdale

Preston North End should be bracing themselves for an offer for top-scorer Milutin Osmajic.

That’s according to Sky Sports Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, who, on Monday morning, has claimed that Serie A side US Cremonese are readying a bid for the Montenegro international.

Di Marzio has not mentioned how much North End can expect La Cremo - who defeated AC Milan at the San Siro on Sunday - to offer them for a player who still has two years left on his PNE contract.

Yet he claims the recently promoted side are stepping up their efforts to sign the 26-year-old forward, after reports last week claimed Cremonese were one of three Italian sides interested in Osmajic.

Sassuolo and Leece were the other two clubs linked with the Lilywhites man, while Spain’s Deportivo de La Coruna have also been credited with an admiration for a centre forward who has begun the 2025-26 season in red-hot fashion.

Indeed, Osmajic’s three goals in three Championship appearances to date this campaign have enabled Paul Heckingbottom’s side to enjoy an unbeaten start to the season.

The former Cadiz frontman scored the only goal of the game against Ipswich at Deepdale on Saturday - which followed his winner in the 2-1 victory against Leicester a week earlier.

On the opening day of the season, Osmajic’s 48th-minute leveller helped North End pick up a point at QPR’s Loftus Road.

His tally for the season to date comes after he bagged 15 goals in all competitions last term. The striker’s maiden season at Deepdale (2023-24), following his £2.1m move from Cadiz, saw him notch eight goals in 37 competitions.

Osmajic Milutin ‘not for sale’

PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

With 26 goals in 82 appearances for PNE, Osmajic currently has a goal ratio of one every 3.15 games.

His importance to this current North End side, which sits sixth in the Championship table, is clear for all to see.

So it’s little wonder that Heckingbottom considers him ‘not for sale’

Speaking to the LEP last week following recent links, the Lilywhites boss said: “Well, have you seen what some of the players have gone for? He's not for sale. No-one's going to give us that, so he's not for sale. You pick a number, we've got to go and then find a player better than Milly, haven't we? So, if you're asking me, no...”

Heckingbottom added: “For me, he's a 20-goal-a-season striker playing in the Championship, definitely... 20-plus. That's how I see him. He thinks he should have already had more goals now. The good thing is he's getting the chances, which is great. So, yeah, I think he is and how he's started the season, he's just reinforcing that.”

Heckingbottom’s stern warning to clubs sniffing aroud Osmajic look set to be ignored, though, if Di Marzio’s prediction proves to be correct.

Those interested should also take into consideration that Cadiz have a 30-per-cent sell-on clause on any profit PNE make via a sale.

