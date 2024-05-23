Liam Millar in action

The Canada international has clubs reportedly chasing his signature this summer

You certainly cannot blame Preston North End one bit for trying - and Liam Millar would, of course, be welcomed back at Deepdale with open arms. The Canada international was a source of entertainment and hope last season, as the obvious, direct threat in Preston’s team. The sight of an out-and-out winger was refreshing and Millar provided some memorable moments of quality.

He finished the season with five goals and five assists - it could’ve been more, for sure. At 24, the Canadian has exciting years ahead of him now. Millar didn’t take the Championship by storm, but he definitely announced himself on the stage and made people take notice. North End’s season ultimately petered out, but he can be relatively proud and pleased of his individual efforts.

The former Liverpool man now returns to FC Basel, but there seems very little chance of him staying there - with one year left on his contract. Millar has already been linked with Burnley, Sheffield United and Sunderland; there is said to be interest around Europe, too. PNE remain in dialogue with the player and would like to sign him again.

And there is, granted, plenty of time until the summer transfer window opens - on June 14. That said, the Swiss side’s valuation is too high at present and the strength of that reported competition should be a red flag in itself. It is just the reality, that North End rarely come out on top when those names are in the mix.

Millar did seem to genuinely enjoy his time at Preston - like Tom Cannon and Cameron Archer - and the move suited him down the ground, back in the north west of England. He also felt a little bit different to those previous loan stars: not on the books of a Premier League club, a few years older and wages which - according to Ryan Lowe - would fit into PNE’s structure.

With no option or obligation inserted into the loan deal, though, it’s now open season and an auction never appears great news for North End. There is no doubting Millar’s talent; he plays the game in an infectious way and often brought the best out of Mads Frokjaer. But, this is not a deal Preston should be banking on - or losing sleep over, should it not come off.

There will be other quick, skilful wide players out there, if Preston are looking for someone of Millar’s ilk. But, that in itself is worthwhile point of debate. It was quite clear that the Canadian belonged at left wing, looking to create and cause problems in the final third of the pitch. He is a born attacker. By all accounts, Lowe will stick with the wing-back system next season and there will be players far more suited to that role than Millar ever will be.