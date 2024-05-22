Preston North End transfer state of play amid Sunderland, Burnley & Sheffield United 'interest'
Preston North End remain in discussions with Liam Millar, but could face a problem unless FC Basel’s valuation lowers.
The Canada international was linked with Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland this week - with other Championship clubs, and European sides, also said to be eyeing the winger. Millar scored five goals for Preston last season, on loan from the Swiss side. He won Goal of the Year, for his strike against Leeds United on Boxing Day.
And, North End have been speaking to Basel for several months about the potential for a permanent swoop, this summer. Millar has one year left to run on his contract and is expected to leave the club he joined, in 2021, from Liverpool. As things stand, though, it’s understood that Basel’s valuation would make it difficult for Preston to strike a deal.
But, the Lilywhites are not giving up and believe the asking price could yet come down. Millar spoke highly of PNE throughout his spell at Deepdale and settled back in England, living close to his family in the north west. But, there was no option or obligation inserted into his loan agreement - given the fee Basel wanted to to put in.
As well as his five goals - against Plymouth Argyle (2), Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Swansea City - the 24-year-old provided five assists. He played, predominantly, at left wing-back - a position Millar admitted was not his preferred, but one he didn’t mind. When asked about the possibility of signing him again, manager Ryan Lowe said Millar had told PNE he’d like to stay.
