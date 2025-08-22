PNE close in on their 11th signing of the summer transfer window

Preston North End are closing in on the loan signing of Lewis Dobbin from Aston Villa.

The Lancashire Post reported interest in the 22-year-old earlier this month, and Dobbin is now expected to make the temporary move to Deepdale. He would become the club’s 11th signing of the summer transfer window and third loan recruit, following swoops for Daniel Jebbison and Alfie Devine.

Dobbin had Championship loan spells at West Brom and Norwich City last season, with two goals scored for the Canaries. He joined Villa permanently last summer from Everton, in a reported £9m deal - while midfielder Tim Iroegbunam moved the other way for the same reported fee.

The versatile attacker also had a loan stint with Derby County during the 2022/23 campaign. He scored five goals and assisted a further six across 54 appearances for the Rams, who were in League One at the time. Dobbin’s loan at Norwich was cut short due to a calf strain but former boss Johannes Hoff Thorup had been keen to re-sign him.

PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom has been looking to strengthen his attack further and Dobbin would inject added speed to Preston’s front line. He has attracted interest from a handful of Championship clubs over the course of the summer, with another loan move away from Villa Park always anticipated.

