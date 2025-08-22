Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is unlikely to tinker with his team too much on Saturday.

The Lilywhites had a free midweek after beating relegated Leicester City 2-1 at Deepdale - loan man Alfie Devine opened his account for PNE in that one, before Milutin Osmajic popped up with the late winner.

Next up is another one of the sides dropping back into the Championship, with Ipswich Town making the trip up to Lancashire. Kieran McKenna’s side have started the season with draws against Southampton and Birmingham City.

On the team news front, Heckingbottom’s options are likely to remain the same. Brad Potts, Robbie Brady, Jordan Thompson and former Town front man, Will Keane, are all still sidelined. Daniel Jebbison and Mads Frokjaer could return but aren’t expected to start.

If Heckingbottom were to make a change, midfielder Stefan Thordarson would be a leading contender to come into the side - having started the opening day clash at QPR. Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann and Devine were all excellent last time out, though.