PNE's second signing of the summer has been confirmed

Preston North End have confirmed the signing of Iceland international Stefán Teitur Thórdarson, on a three-year deal - subject to international clearance.

The Lilywhites have snapped up the Silkeborg midfielder for an undisclosed fee - thought to be in the region of £700/800k. Thordarson, 25, had six months left to run on his contract with the Danish Superliga side.

A powerful midfield player, he had been at Silkeborg since 2020 and scored 11 goals in all competitions last season. Thordarson arrived in England on Sunday and completed his medical on Monday, to become Preston’s second recruit of the summer.

Upon signing, he said: “I feel delighted. I feel very proud for myself and my family to be joining such a big club. It’s really a dream for me. The Championship is one of the leagues I’ve had my eye on. To play for a club of Preston’s stature is really a privilege. I’m excited to join up with the team out in Spain and meet the group, meet the staff and start to get settled in.”

Manager Ryan Lowe added: “Stefan came to our attention through our scouting department and we’ve watched him closely ever since. I spoke to him and made a presentation to him, showing where he can fit into our system and he was very excited about it. We knew there were a couple of other Championship clubs in for him too, so it’s brilliant that he’s chosen us - and a lot of credit has to go to the club for that.