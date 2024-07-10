Sam Greenwood | AFP via Getty Images

PNE have signed the Leeds United man on loan

Preston North End have signed a grafter and team player in Sam Greenwood, but also someone who’ll be keen to prove a point this season.

That is the verdict from the Riverside, where the 22-year-old spent last season on loan from Leeds United. He netted five goals and assisted a further three, in his 37 appearances, for Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough.

Now, Greenwood is on board at PNE for the 2024/25 campaign - brought in as the club’s first signing of the summer transfer window. Below, Craig Johns of TeessideLive gives us the lowdown on PNE’s new man...

- How would you assess Greenwood's loan spell on the whole?

CJ: ‘Mixed to disappointing, would be my honest verdict, though it would be fair to say there were factors not always in his control, which impacted his spell at the Riverside. He started really well and scored a couple of impressive goals, notably against his boyhood club Sunderland at the Stadium of Light - and his free-kick against Leicester City, which ended up winning Boro's Goal of the Season award.

‘However, that goal came in November and it's fair to say that early promise didn't really ever materialise or develop from that moment. It wasn't all his own fault. Still a very young and relatively inexperienced player, it was from that point that injuries really began to take hold in Boro's squad.

‘As such, he was perhaps needed to have a more prominent role than he was maybe ready for at the time, while he also had a long spell as a centre forward - which didn't appear to suit him and arguably dented his confidence. By the time Boro turned their season around in February and ended with a much better record of one defeat from the final 12, Greenwood was out of the side and struggling to find any kind of form, which again, might have been a confidence issue.’

- What were his stand out traits and where in the team did he thrive?

CJ: ‘His early promise for Boro came when playing as the left-sided forward, though it should be noted that in most teams this would lend him more to being a number ten - which he considers his best position. Boro's left-sided forward is encouraged to roam inside in order to take the full-back in with him, thus creating space down the left flank to be exposed by an attacking left-back.

‘As far as his standout traits are concerned, Greenwood proved raw and will probably agree he didn't always show his best during his time at Boro. On his better days, however, he was positive when in possession, always wanting to try and drive with the ball or make something happen. He's a player not afraid to have a go if he gets a sight at goal either. His ability from a dead ball - be it direct free-kick or corner - makes him a threat.

‘On top of that, even when it wasn't always working out for him at Boro form-wise, the one thing never in doubt was his work rate. It springs to mind that during a tight game at Birmingham in March, despite a few alternative options on the bench while 1-0 up, the first player Michael Carrick brought on was Greenwood - because he knew the forward would work hard for the team and ensure they had someone at the top of the pitch pressing defenders and making life difficult.’

- How come Boro didn't explore signing him permanently this summer?