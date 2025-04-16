CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Preston North End have signed eight players this season... we assess each transfer below...

Sam Greenwood

A similar story for the Leeds United man this season - as covered in this week’s comment piece, following reports that PNE won’t be exercising their option-to-buy the attacker this summer. Greenwood’s effort over the course of the campaign cannot be faulted and he appeared to slot into the squad seamlessly. He made an important contribution over the first half of the season in particular and just hasn’t been able to quite reach those heights in 2025. Greenwood certainly hasn’t been a poor signing and he’ll go with the well wishes of the Deepdale faithful, if North End do indeed opt against a return. 6/10

Stefan Thordarson

The Iceland international has started to show his best self in recent months, after dropping into a deeper midfield role. Thordarson is someone you are expecting to be a key player for Paul Heckingbottom next season - the PNE boss has spoken highly of him all campaign, even when the number 22 was in and out of the side and struggling to find a consistent level of performance. If he can continue adding goals to his game then Thordarson has complete midfielder potential. At 26, he will need to have a magnificent season for Preston to make profit on him. But these are his prime years and he should be determined to kick on. 7/10

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

He will certainly be missed at Deepdale. Reports have suggested PNE will ask the question again this summer but realistically, you would expect Kesler-Hayden to be playing his football elsewhere in 2024/25. After several loan spells and two in the Championship, this felt like an important one for the full-back. PNE got him at just the right time; he has seized the opportunity with both hands. The number 29’s energy and appetite for the game has been refreshing, while carrying out the difficult role of right wing-back impressively. Kesler-Hayden will surely be a strong contender to win Player of the Year. 8/10

Jeppe Okkels

The Dane arrived in messy circumstances and it’s not gone to plan at Preston so far. Okkels struggled to get a look in and he was loaned out to Aberdeen in January - the buy-option inserted in that agreement suggesting that North End would be happy to part ways. Okkels hadn’t played much football in his six months with FC Utrecht and game time continued to elude him in Lancashire. He did OK against Arsenal but remained on the fringes. The winger came across well in the media and you had to feel for him, after moving country once again. If PNE are spending seven-figures on a player they really can’t afford for it to be wasted. 2/10

Josh Bowler

Heckingbottom didn’t have long left in the summer transfer window to add to his squad. He was clearly aware of Bowler as a player and felt the winger would bring something different to the table, with North End’s squad lacking dribblers - the reason for the loan swoop being that Bowler could change the dynamic of Preston’s XI. His technical ability was clear to see and the former Cardiff City man made a bright start to life at Deepdale. However, like Okkels, he drifted out of the picture and the deal was cancelled early - to allow him to join Luton Town in January. 3/10

Lewis Gibson

Investment in the heart of Preston’s defence was overdue and the signing of Gibson looks like shrewd business. Several years of experience in the EFL are under his belt and at 24, the centre-back’s best years should still be ahead of him. So far, the Plymouth Argyle recruit has looked assured at Championship level but there still feels room for improvement. Like Thordarson, he could be a vital player next season. Gibson spoke about his ambition upon arrival and will be given the stage to show his qualities on a consistent basis. It was a likable signing at the time and he’s made a decent start. 7/10

Jayden Meghoma

After the exits of Okkels and Bowler, the Lilywhites were light on the flanks and swiftly wrapped up a loan deal for Brentford’s highly-rated left-back. Meghoma’s potential was instantly recognised with a terrific debut at Watford. Since then he has had his tests, as well as strong showings, but a fearless nature has always remained. He is a confident, likable lad who will only get better over the next few years - as he grows and learns more about his game. Meghoma will certainly have benefitted a lot from his short time at Preston; time will tell what next season holds. 6/10

Ryan Porteous

It’s fair to say PNE wouldn’t have signed the Watford man on loan had Jordan Storey not suffered his injury, in the Lancashire derby at Ewood Park. Like Meghoma, the Scot’s debut was positive as Porteous performed well in North End’s win at Norwich. On the whole he’s been steady when called upon by Heckingbottom; the 25-year-old didn’t cover himself in glory against Coventry or Cardiff. You would be quite surprised to see the defender return to Deepdale in the summer, given he is under contract at Watford and Storey signed the extension until 2028. It is hard to be overly complimentary, or critical, of the loan deal. 5.5/10