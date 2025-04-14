Sam Greenwood | Getty Images

The attacking midfielder has spent the season at PNE on loan from Leeds United

It looked like a no brainer at the start of the season, but it would now be a surprise to see Preston North End spend seven-figures on Sam Greenwood this summer. And it’s worth noting that is not entirely reflective of the Leeds United man’s year at Deepdale; the scale of business the Lilywhites need to do ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, is a clear factor too.

Greenwood started strongly at PNE and the signs were that he’d be a key, attacking figure in Paul Heckingbottom’s side throughout the campaign - a little bit like Liam Millar had been in the previous season. That point of difference in a fairly limited squad, lacking spark. There was the work rate, tenacity and aggression to go with Greenwood’s undoubted technical ability.

A combination of those things made him a refreshing, likable watch - and almost a flashback to the days of Preston signing hungry, homegrown players in the early stages of their career, and giving them a platform to perform. For whatever reason though - and it’s something Greenwood admitted happened at Middlesbrough last year - his influence has dropped off since the turn of the year.

Boro opted against triggering the buy-option, said to be in the region of £1.5million, last summer. And latest reports suggest Preston will make the same call; there can be little surprise really. Had Greenwood done it for the full year at North End and chipped in with more open play goals and assists, it would’ve been something to seriously consider; he ticks boxes for the attitude and character PNE look for in players.

Preston are preparing for a summer transfer window which could see them sign 10 new players, though. It is an enormous job. With practically zero funds generated from player sales over the last few years, and a reported £1.5milllion plus spent on Lewis Gibson in January, there is little justification in spending a large chunk of transfer budget on Greenwood; 23 is not young in today’s game.

Any cash needs to go on difference makers and assets. Greenwood also sees his contract expire at Elland Road in the summer of 2026, so could well be available on a free transfer in 13 months. Swerving a permanent swoop, therefore, has to be viewed as a wise decision in the circumstances. As for another loan, Preston could be forgiven for considering it.

There are concerns over Greenwood’s pace and power, with that the way the sport has headed in recent years. He has, though, been one of North End’s most technically gifted players, is an excellent set-piece taker and will benefit from having two years of Championship football in the tank.

If he can refine aspects of his game and find greater consistency, he is more than capable of causing problems at the level. Should it prove to be the end of the road for Greenwood and PNE, though, there will always be appreciation for his efforts in a white shirt. It will be interesting to see how his career unfolds.

