Preston North End man set for overseas loan move 1.5 years after signing from Liverpool
Preston North End striker Layton Stewart is set to secure a loan move to FC Thun, the Lancashire Post understands.
Signed in the summer of 2023 from Liverpool, on a three-year deal, the forward has made 16 appearances for the PNE first team. All of those came in the last campaign under old boss Ryan Lowe - who signed the front man having known about his goal scoring exploits at youth level for Liverpool.
Now, it’s believed that interest from the Swiss Challenge League leaders has materialised and that Stewart will head over there on loan. FC Thun were relegated from the top flight in 2019/20 and are now mounting a promotion push as they sit top after 18 games.
Stewart has played zero minutes for the senior side this season despite being on the bench 12 times. His game time has come in the Central League competitions for the reserve XI. Manager Paul Heckingbottom was asked about the striker’s situation in early October.
He said: “I have been impressed with how he’s responded. He sort of missed out on a loan opportunity which I think would’ve been really good for him.
