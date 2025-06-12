Alan Browne celebrates with Ryan Ledson | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Ryan Ledson admits the departure of Alan Browne was the most difficult player exit to see during his seven-years at the club.

The 27-year-old saw his own Preston North End career come to an end this summer, upon the expiry of his contract. Ledson made 215 appearances in a PNE shirt - just more than half of Browne’s total, with the Irishman having spent a decade at the club.

Browne, who captained North End from 2020, opted against extending his deal in the summer of 2024 and made the move to Sunderland. Ledson had spent six-years as a team-mate of Browne’s and was gutted to see him leave 12 months ago.

“Yeah, that was a tough one,” Ledson told the Lancashire Post. “Especially, for the lads who had been in the changing room with him for so many years. I don’t know really know what to say on it. From what I can say, really sad to see him go. He is everything that Preston is. Preston through and through, really is.

“Loves the club, absolutely loves them... I know he does. But listen, he went to Sunderland and they got promoted to the Premier League. Whether it be a good decision or not, at the time, it sure looks like one now doesn’t it?”

Ledson added: “The first few weeks coming back in, it just didn’t feel right with him not being around. Especially, when he had played 400 games for the club and every time he played he was very, very good as well.

“He wasn’t just a, ‘Oh he’s been here for years, we’ll just keep him around’. No, no, no, he was top drawer. He would give you everything; his numbers were still good. A captain that would lead by example on the pitch, definitely.

Off the pitch, Al is a quiet lad and will keep himself to himself - but you’d want him to go to war with you, that’s for sure. You’d definitely want him by your side and when you are in midfield, any game - whether he played right wing-back, centre-mid, number ten, anywhere - no matter what, you’d want him with you.”

