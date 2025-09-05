George Hodgson takes a look at the dozen players signed by Preston North End this summer, after the close of the transfer window...
1. Signing No.1: Jordan Thompson
Unfortunately, it's impossible to have any opinion on the Northern Ireland international yet. The midfielder has had a torrid start to life at Preston, with an injury from the end of last season proving worse than originally thought. His experience would've certainly been useful at times already this campaign. Thompson must be desperate to get himself fit and show the Lilywhites - and his manager - what he can do. | Ian Robinson
2. Signing No.2: Daniel Iversen
Like he's never been away! The Dane has slotted straight back in between the sticks and made some more remarkable saves. He is going to be a crucial figure for Preston this season, without doubt, and will single-handedly earn Heckingbottom's side points with his stops. | Ian Robinson
3. Signing No.3: Pol Valentin
Early cult hero vibes from the Spaniard. Eyebrows were probably raised at the three-year contract given to him this summer, and granted there is a long way to go yet. But, he has made a decent start to life in a Preston shirt and appears to be improving with every game he plays. | Ian Robinson
4. Signing No.4: Thierry Small
Probably the most exciting addition of the summer, given he is PNE's player for good. Small was sublime in the home win over Leicester City and is going to be a regular starter for North End this season. It's his first year at Championship level and there'll be plenty of learning along the way, but the potential is clear. | Ian Robinson