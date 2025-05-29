Robbie Brady | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

The Republic of Ireland international has penned fresh terms at PNE

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End winger Robbie Brady has signed a new contract with the club.

The Irishman was set to see his deal expire at Deepdale this summer, but he has signed an extension until 2026 - with the option of a further year. Brady joined PNE in the summer of 2022 and has made 100 appearances in a Lilywhites shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season, he racked up 32 appearances across all competitions - scoring one goal and assisting four. That strike came against former club Burnley in the FA Cup fifth-round clash, with Brady bending in a magnificent free-kick to break the deadlock at Deepdale.

On signing fresh terms, Brady said: “I’m absolutely delighted. I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far and I’m looking forward to another season ahead. The manager’s been honest with me since the minute he came in and I think we've got on since.

“It's been brilliant for me to be able to go back and forward with the manager like that. I know he has trust in me and from chats I've had with him he gives me the confidence that I need to be able to perform.

“Like I said, I'm looking forward to another year of working with all involved. I think last season, where we finished up, didn't sort of reflect the performances throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we had a lot of good performances and I certainly don't want to end up in a situation like we did last year. The core group we have here has been great. We lost out on a few bodies through injury last year, which was disappointing.

“Especially in the second half of the season, we played the majority of the games with probably a half-string squad. So to have everybody back fit and ready to go at the start the season is a massive plus to begin with.

“You leave the rest of it in the hands of the club and the manager and the staff to attract the right type of players that are going to suit us and fit into the dressing room and I’ve got full belief that we can get going.”

Heckingbottom happy to have Brady tied down

The PNE boss said: “Getting Robbie signed up for next season is great news for us. I think his quality’s there for all to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s got a great delivery with his left foot, he’s a player who can do a number of different jobs for us as we saw last season, and he’s got real fight in his game.

“He’s someone who can really impact matches. He’s a big part of things behind the scenes, too, so we’re really pleased he’ll be here again next season.”

Your next PNE read: Preston North End linked with departing Sheffield Wednesday defender