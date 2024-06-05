Ex-Preston North End man admits Tottenham Hotspur uncertainty as hot streak continues
Preston North End wide man Robbie Brady played 62 minutes for the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday night - as Hungary were beaten 2-1 at the Aviva Stadium.
The visitors levelled before half time, after Adam Idah’s opener, but former PNE loan star Troy Parrott popped up with a 92nd minute winner. The 22-year-old finished the season with 17 goals for loan club Excelsior Rotterdam and continued his form on the international stage.
Parrott’s goal came amid speculation regarding his future at Tottenham Hotspur. This season’s loan move to the Netherlands was the fifth of his career, having spent the 2022/23 campaign at Deepdale. Parrott’s numbers in Holland are said to have AZ Alkmaar leading the race for him.
Bundesliga and other Eredivisie clubs have been linked, along with top flight Italian sides and clubs in the Championship. Parrott’s contract at Spurs runs out next summer, though the club do have an option to extend it until 2026.
Speaking after his winning goal for Ireland, he said: “I think it’s too early and hard to say now. It’s been a hectic few days for me, going from club straight into international. I just want to get through the Portugal game, have a holiday, and go from there.”
