Former Preston midfielder Michael Appleton is back in managment. | Getty Images

Former Preston North End midfielder Michael Appleton is back in football management.

The 49-year-old has been appointed head coach of League One strugglers Shrewsbury Town on a deal until the end of the season.

The ex-Portsmouth and Oxford United boss has been without a job since January 2024 after he was sacked by Charlton Athletic. But now, 13 months later, Appleton is back in the dugout.

However, he has a huge job on his hands to maintain survival, with Salop currently rooted to the foot of the third-tier table as well as sitting 14 points from safety with nine games remaining.

Shrewsbury were in search of a new boss after former Preston man Gareth Ainsworth joined League Two outfit Gillingham on Tuesday. The 51-year-old made the shock departure after just four months in charge at the Croud Meadow where he won five games.

Appleton, though, couldn’t have been given a tougher challenge to begin his tenure with the Shropshire side, with his new club making the short trip to runaway leaders Birmingham on Saturday.

After spells with Portsmouth, Blackpool and Lincoln, it represents the Preston title-winner’s eighth permanent managerial position.

And speaking to Shrewsbury official website after Appleton’s appointment, director of football Mickey Moore spoke of his delight at bringing in the experienced boss for their relegation battle. He said: ‘I'm absolutely delighted - along with the Chairman and board of directors - to welcome both Michael and Richard to the club.

‘It's been a difficult seven days. But once Gareth Ainsworth made the decision to leave, it was important we acted quickly to find the right man to guide us through the remainder of the season.

‘Michael was my number one target. And I'm thrilled that over the last 24 hours we've been able to get a deal over the line - with Michael and Richard joining us until the end of the season. I know the past few days have been difficult for supporters.

‘Nobody likes confusion and uncertainty. But hopefully now, by making this quick appointment, we can all get behind Michael and Richard for the remaining nine games of the season. Thank you for your continued support.’

Michael Appleton’s Preston glory

Michael Appleton won the Second Division with Preston in 2000. | Getty Images

Prior to his managerial career, Appleton came through the ranks at Manchester United before loan stints at Wimbledon and Grimsby saw the midfielder arrive at Preston in 1997.

The Old Trafford academy graduate made 126 appearances during a three-and-half-year stay at Deepdale, which included the infamous 1999-00 Division Two title campaign.

A £750,000 move to West Brom followed in 2001 but a knee injury picked up in training later that year forced Appleton to retire in 2003.