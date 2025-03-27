Simon Grayson | Getty Images

It’s FA Cup quarter-final action at Deepdale this weekend

Former Preston North End manager Simon Grayson will be eagerly watching Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa, all the way from Nepal.

The 55-year-old is the new head coach of Lalitpur City, whose Super League campaign starts on Saturday. Once the opening game is done and dusted though, Grayson’s attention will turn to the last eight tie between two of his former clubs.

Grayson managed PNE from 2013 to 2017 and won the League One play-offs in 2015. As a player, Villa were the third team of his career - the defender made 63 appearances for them. He feels Unai Emery’s side have a great trophy opportunity but will be rooting for North End to cause an upset on the day.

"My heart wants Preston to win but I also had two great years as a player at Villa as well," said Grayson, in an interview with BBC Sport. “I have been so impressed with what (Emery) has done. I'm intrigued as to how this tie is going to go.

“No disrespect to Preston, but winning the FA Cup could be a big opportunity for Villa this season. Villa are a huge club and they will look at this game as an opportunity towards getting to the final and winning silverware.”

On tuning into the Deepdale contest, he added: "I'm still getting used to the time difference over here. We're five hours and 45 minutes ahead. But the early kick-off means I can watch it. Had it been later I'd have missed it... we've got training the next morning!”

Special memories at PNE

Grayson was approached by Sunderland in the summer of 2017 after successive 11th placed finishes with Preston in the Championship. It was an opportunity he felt too good to turn down. Things didn’t quite work out at the Stadium of Light but he has maintained no regrets over the decision to leave. His time at the North End helm is one he’ll always reflect on fondly.

"I loved my time at Preston," said Grayson. "I had nothing but good times there and won promotion in front of around 50,000 fans at Wembley by beating Swindon 4-0 in the play-off final

"I had no aspirations to leave but then Sunderland came knocking and it felt like one of those clubs you could help get back into the Premier League."

