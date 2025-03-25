Gareth Ainsworth | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

The former QPR and Wycombe Wanderers joined Shrewsbury Town earlier this season

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Preston North End cult hero Gareth Ainsworth has reportedly agreed a deal to become the new manager of Gillingham.

That is according to Sky Sports. The 51-year-old took over at Shrewsbury Town in November 2024 and was tasked with keeping relegation-threatened Salop in League One. He has overseen 21 league games at New Meadow, winning five, drawing four and losing 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 37 games played by Shrewsbury in 2024/25 the club are bottom of the third tier on 28 points - 14 adrift of 20th placed Bristol Rovers, who have played one game more. Gillingham appointed former Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman as successor to Mark Bonner back in early-January.

The Gills are 19th in League Two but well clear of the relegation zone - 12 points clear of 23rd placed Morecambe with nine matches to play. They were taken over by US businessman, Brad Galinson, just shy of two-and-a-half years ago.

It’s reported in Shropshire that exit rumours had surfaced last week, after Ainsworth was apparently spotted in the Kent town. Ainsworth’s job at Shrewsbury is his third as a manager, having spent 11 years in charge of Wycombe Wanderers prior to a 28-game stint at former club QPR.

Your next PNE read: Aston Villa tie delivers Preston North End overdue Deepdale occasion