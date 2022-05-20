Aston Villa striker Archer spent the second-half of the season at Deepdale and scored seven goals, his winner against Blackpool in April ensuring hero status with the faithful.

PNE have asked Villa the question about getting him back for the 2022/23 campaign but might have to wait until pre-season to get an answer as the Premier League club weigh up their options.

A year ago they were in a similar situation with Van den Berg and Iversen who had just completed their first loan spells.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Archer during his loan stay with Preston North End

North End managed to persuade Liverpool and Leicester respectively, to let them return and they flourished during a full season on loan.

It’s that kind of longer-term view which PNE director Peter Ridsdale hopes Villa take with 20-year-old Archer.

Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post: “The loan market is tough, with the better players you’ve got half a dozen of your competitors wanting the same ones.

Cameron Archer celebrates scoring Preston North End's winner against Blackpool at Deepdale

"We have done very well with loans. I always think having someone for six months is fine, it is the next 12 months that really works.

"For example, Sepp van den Berg would agree that his first six months with us was about settling in and then in the past year he’s been outstanding.

"If someone who has been with us for six months wants to come back for a year, we would certainly welcome them with open arms.

"This summer we will be using a balance of the loan market and permanent deals, we have an opportunity.”

The loan market has worked pretty well for North End in recent years with more hits than misses.

Archer, Van den Berg and Iversen were very good in the season just ended but Josh Murphy’s loan from Cardiff City didn’t work out.

Ridsdale said: “We’ve been very lucky that we’ve had three particularly successful loan players.

"We’ve had more players on loan but those three swept the board at the trophy award after the last game.