Both Alex Neil and Frankie McAvoy have continued to be paid since being sacked as per the conditions of their contracts.

Those compensation payments come to an end soon which will create some breathing space on the budget.

Neil was sacked in March 2021 but the contract he had signed in April 2019 amid West Bromwich Albion’s bid to get him, runs to the end of June.

Peter Ridsdale with former Preston North End manager Alex Neil in September 2020

Many clubs take the route of spreading compensation rather than paying in one big hit.

McAvoy left Deepdale in December having succeeded Neil, the compensation on his rolling contract coming to an end this summer.

Peter Ridsdale admitted the two sackings in relatively quick succession had contributed to an expensive spell for North End, a larger-than-necessary squad also swelling the wage bill.

Former PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy with Peter Ridsdale

North End director Ridsdale said: “Last season ended-up being very expensive for a number of reasons.

"It was the first time and hopefully the last in recent years that we have had three managers on the payroll at any one moment in time as a consequence of the contracts which were in place for both Alex and Frankie.

"One of the things we pride ourselves on is that if someone signs a contract with us, we honour it.

"We would also expect to carry a smaller number of full-time professionals next season than we have done in the last 12 months,

"One of the gambles or one of the things we looked to do we might have paid off, didn’t do.

"Therefore we were carrying a far greater number of players than which was probably right or proper.

"Having a smaller squad will reduce overheads in the business.”

Ridsdale said the budget for the season ahead had been put together with the Hemmings family, with North End continuing to be heavily reliant on their financial backing.

"We have planned well and planned early,” said Ridsdale.

"We’ve already put together a constructive and do-able budget. Craig Hemmings and the family have been outstanding in respect of that.

"We are still asking for a very substantial contribution in terms of money to keep us moving forward.