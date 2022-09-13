Preston North End team news as they face Burnley, dropping their captain

Manager Ryan Lowe has made the bold choice to drop his skipper for the clash with the Clarets, with Daniel Johnson coming in to captain the side.

Freddie Woodman, Jordan Storey and Liam Lindsay start in defence, with Greg Cunningham keeping his place despite Andrew Hughes being available for selection again, taking a place on the bench.

Ben Whiteman continues in the middle of midfield, joined my Ali McCann who carries on his run in the side and Johnson. Robbie Brady and Brad Potts will provide the width, with Emil Riis and Troy Parrott leading the line.

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North End have lost their last two home games against the Clarets and have not lost three in a row throughout their long history.

Vincent Kompany has made one change to his side, as Ian Maatsen drops out for Manuel Benson and former PNE man Josh Brownhill remains in the middle of midfield.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Potts, Whiteman, Johnson, McCann, Brady, Riis, Parrott.

PNE Subs: Cornell, Hughes, Fernandez, Ledson, Browne, Evans, Maguire.

Burnley Starting XI: Muric, Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Taylor, Vitinho, Cork, Brownhill, Cullen, Tella, Rodriguez, Benson.