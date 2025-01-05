Preston North End register interest in League One star being targeted by Swansea City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE have already signed Plymouth Argyle defender Lewis Gibson

Preston North End are understood to be admirers of Wycombe Wanderers centre-back Joe Low, as per reports.

The Lilywhites strengthened their defence this week with the permanent acquisition of Plymouth Argyle star Lewis Gibson. He has penned a three-year deal at Deepdale and reportedly cost North End a fee in excess of £1.5million.

Preston are now looking to bolster options down the left flank but, as reported by the Lancashire Post on Sunday morning, there are further central defensive targets. It’s been suggested in the media that Low is a target for PNE and that is understood to be true.

However, players may need to move on for Preston to bring other centre-backs in. North End have made contact over Low - who is out of contract at Adams Park this summer. A £750,000 asking price has been mentioned which would take Preston’s defensive investment beyond £2million this month.

Low has been strongly linked with a move to fellow Championship side Swansea City. The Wales international was born in Cardiff and came through the ranks at Bristol City - where he worked with current Swans boss and former Robins under-23s chief Luke Williams.

On the links, Williams said this week: "He is a player that I have worked with before. I don't know exactly where we are in terms of bids being rejected - I need to catch up with the chairman. But he is certainly a player that we like."

Low left Bristol City in 2023 and has gone on to score eight goals in 67 appearances for Wycombe - who sit second in the League One table after 24 games. The defender has also earned two caps for his country and debuted in October 2023.