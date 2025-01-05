Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE shared the spoils with Oxford United on Saturday afternoon

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxford United manager Gary Rowett admitted his side rode their luck at Preston North End on Saturday.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the first Deepdale clash of the new year. Paul Heckingbottom’s side were left to rue missed opportunities, and a costly error, as they headed in at half time behind. It was striker Will Keane who popped up with the close range equaliser on 69 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowett made it 10 points from his first four games as Us boss and extended his unbeaten record against Preston to a remarkable 15 matches. But, he had plenty of credit to give North End in his post-match press conference - admitting that his side probably deserved to trail at the break.

“I thought Preston started the game very well,” said Rowett. “I thought they tried to drag us out of those little pockets and whenever our centre half or our centre midfielder got dragged out, they started to exploit the space and run between, and I thought they did it very well. Quite frankly, to come in at half-time one goal up was rather fortunate.

“If we’d have been 2-0 down I certainly couldn’t have complained massively. At half-time we had to tweak it. Tactically, sometimes when you’re 1-0 up it’s easy to keep doing what you’re doing, but I just felt the game was going to be theirs if we waited, so we flipped it into a 5-2-3, or a 3-4-3 if you like, at half-time.

“I thought we had better control. I don’t think they created too many big chances and the one moment, it was a good ball in, but it looked like we’d dealt with it. It looked like Jamie (Cumming) might manage to get it and it looked like we might defend it. We didn’t quite do those things and it was 1-1. But I thought we were very dogged to get the point.