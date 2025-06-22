Alan Browne, Liam Millar, Ben Woodburn | Getty Images

A look at how the players to leave Preston North End this time last year got on in 24/25

Alan Browne, Sunderland

The Irishman was part of an incredible season, collectively, as Sunderland won promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs. Browne didn’t feature in the final against Sheffield United but was overjoyed at full-time, as the Black Cats celebrated their return to the top flight. Browne finished the season with one goal in 23 games, having missed a chunk of the season with a serious ankle injury.

Liam Millar, Hull City

Another player whose campaign was impacted by injury, but far more severely. Millar was a big signing for the Tigers but it proved to be a season to forget. The manager to bring him in, Tim Walter, was dismissed in late November - but the Canadian’s year had been ended one month prior. Millar suffered a cruciate ligament injury versus Burnley and didn’t kick a ball again. In 12 matches, he scored one and assisted two.

Greg Cunningham, Galway United

The Irishman regards Deepdale as his second home but it was a return to his own country for the defender. The League of Ireland Premier Division runs from February to November, so Cunningham is into his second league campaign since leaving PNE. He was a regular last season, making 10 starts before missing the final three games with a knock. This year, the left-back has featured in 16 out of 19 games - starting 15 of those.

Ben Woodburn, Salford City

Woodburn got the regular football he was looking for, upon departing Preston. In 33 league appearances for the League Two club, he scored three goals and assisted an impressive seven. In a post-season interview Ammies boss, Karl Robinson, described the attacking midfielder as an ‘asset’ for the club - along with others. Woodburn has 12 months left on his contract at the Peninsula Stadium.

Lewis Leigh, Bromley/Halifax

Leigh had spent his final year with PNE on loan at Bromley, then Crewe Alexandra. Last summer he returned to the former and featured on 23 occasions, before being loaned out to Halifax Town in March. The combative midfielder made seven appearances for the National League club. He scored one for Bromley and assisted a couple, while receiving two red cards - one for each club - over the course of the campaign.

The second-year scholars

Information on every single released U18 cannot be found, but a handful of the youngsters have found themselves clubs. Ellis Horan, Izac Khan and Tom Wilkinson were all playing in non-league last season, with Stalybridge Celtic, Ramsbottom United and Workington AFC, respectively. Charlie Goldsmith looks to have headed over to the United States, with him playing men’s soccer at Blinn College.

