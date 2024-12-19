They moved on to pastures new after the 2023/24 season

Alan Browne (Sunderland)

Things were going pretty well at Sunderland for the Irishman - whose 10-and-a-half year association with PNE came to an end in the summer. But, he was dealt a nasty injury blow last month as a fracture to one of the bones in his leg ruled him out for six-to-eight weeks.

The Coventry game, which followed the Black Cats’ trip to Deepdale was the last time he featured - with Browne having missed Sunderland’s last six Championship games. He should be back in action sooner rather than later, to help Regis Le Bris’ side maintain their promotion push. The Stadium of Light side currently sit fourth in the table, with Browne having scored once in his 12 appearances.

Liam Millar (Hull City)

There was plenty of transfer speculation around the Canada international last summer. Eventually, a move to Hull City went through for a reported £1.5million. But, the tricky winger - who had scored one goal and assisted two - suffered a dreadful injury in late October.

Millar is not expected to feature again for the Tigers this season, due to the anterior cruciate ligament blow. When he does return to action, it’ll be a for a different manager to the one who signed him. Ruben Selles is the new man in the hot seat at the MKM Stadium, following the sacking of Tim Walter.

Greg Cunningham (Galway United)

The defender returned home in mid-July and played 10 games on the bounce, with 90 minutes completed in the final eight of those.

Then, an injury saw Cunningham miss the final three games of the league campaign - as Galway finished fifth in the League of Ireland Premier Division. He signed a ‘multi-year’ contract with the club. Cunningham recently looked back on his career to date with the ‘Over The Line’ podcast.

Ben Woodburn (Salford City)

The Welshman made the move to the Peninsula Stadium in the summer, signing a two-year deal with the League Two club. He’s featured regularly under Karl Robinson, with three goals scored and two assists provided in 17 appearances.

Lewis Leigh (Bromley FC)

Last season, Leigh had a loan spell at Bromley and then made the move to Crewe Alexandra in the second half of the campaign. But, he headed back to Bromley on a permanent basis in the summer - after they gained promotion from the National League. He has predominantly been used off the bench, but racked up 17 appearances across all competitions - and netted one goal.