A club captain, experienced head and loan star were among those who left PNE this summer - how are they all getting on?

Alan Browne, Sunderland

It was always going to be interesting to see where Browne ended up, given how long he had been at Preston North End and his affection for the place. A move to the Stadium of Light, despite the size of Sunderland, probably raised a few eyebrows. So far, the Irishman’s decision looks a pretty good one. The Black Cats are top of the Championship table after nine games.

Browne has missed a handful of games due to injury, but he’s racked up six appearances and opened his account for the club - in the away win at Portsmouth. He also played a hand - sort of - in Sunderland’s last gasp, comedy equaliser at home to Leeds United last time out. Browne couldn’t help but poke fun at visiting goalkeeper, Islan Meslier, when speaking post-match. On the whole, though, the 29-year-old appears to be enjoying himself on Wearside.

Speaking about head coach, Regis Le Bris, he said in a recent interview: “I think he's absolutely brilliant. It's not just because we're winning, because even when we are winning, he's looking at what we can improve on. He's not getting up our highlights and saying: ‘Well done everyone, let's do that every week’ - because it's not the case, you can't just do it every week. He looks at what we've done wrong, how we can fix it and each game is different.

“We'll approach each game differently, because every team is (not) the same and there's different ways to beat teams. I think he's really good at figuring that out. He's a real calm presence. He doesn't get carried away about anything, whether we're winning or losing. He's very intelligent. I think he's a great asset to the club. He's brilliant for not just the younger boys, but myself to learn from.”

Greg Cunningham, Galway United

The Irishman returned back home in mid-July, signing for League of Ireland Premier Division club, Galway United. Cunningham turned out 10 times, before being dealt an injury blow which will see him miss the final three games of the season. Galway still have an outside chance of winning the league, despite sitting fourth in the table. They are four points behind leaders Shelbourne and two behind second placed Shamrock Rovers. In a recent interview, Cunningham emphasised how much he’s enjoying it so far.

He said: "It is special to me. It means a lot more than it ever has in my career. I have been very lucky to be across the water for the years that I have. I am just happy I can come home, still at a good age, to give back to Galway United. It is a great time in my career for me, because I am a hometown boy and there is that added fire in me to succeed for this club - and keep pushing forward."

Ben Woodburn, Salford City

The Ammies snapped up Woodburn on a free transfer, with the Welshman dropping down to League Two in order to try and get regular game time. So far, Woodburn has made 10 appearances across all competitions, with five league starts under his belt. He has one assist to his name, but is yet to score his first goal for Salford. Speaking last month, the midfielder was happy with how things were going for him and admitted minutes were the main priority this summer.

Woodburn told Sky Sports: “It's been pretty frustrating. All I want to do is get on the pitch and play football. I've always felt like I've just needed game time to just play at my best and show everyone what I can do - hopefully I can do that here. Looking back now, it probably would have been the best decision to go a bit lower (down the pyramid).

“But at the time, me and my support team all thought they were the right clubs. We can't go back and change the past. It is what it is. It's all part of the journey and I'm here now and I'm ready to crack on. That was the main point of my next move, to just get somewhere and play games. I'm the happiest now I've been in a long time, playing football.”

Liam Millar, Hull City

The Canadian has been a regular for the Tigers, though not always from the start. He’s made the XI on five occasions, in the Championship, and been substituted on four times. Millar opened his account for Tim Walter’s side, in the 3-1 win at Queens Park Rangers earlier this month. He also provided an assist in the 1-1 draw at Plymouth and 3-1 victory at Stoke.

Speaking before the defeat to Norwich City, he told Hull Live: “We have a very good squad. Obviously, as a player, I want to play every week, I want to start every week, I think the gaffer knew I was a little bit frustrated with not starting (against Cardiff). He told me that Tuesday's for you and to prove to me why you should play and I went out there and I felt like I did that (at QPR).”

Lewis Leigh, Crewe Alexandra

The midfielder opted against signing fresh terms at PNE this summer and secured a permanent move back to Bromley - who have 10 points on the board and sit 19th in League Two. Leigh has made eight appearances in all competitions, with one league start and five substitute appearances. He scored against his old club Crewe Alexandra, but the August clash ended in a 1-2 home defeat.