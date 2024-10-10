Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland to slide and Cardiff City to remain rock bottom... that is how Opta’s predicted final Championship table currently looks.

It’s the Black Cats who top the pile after nine league games, with second placed Sheffield United the only side yet to taste defeat. However, the renowned sports analytics company have forecast Regis Le Bris’ side to slip down to 7th, after 46 games. At the other end, Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers’s struggles are predicted to continue.

Opta, a leading player in the football data business, crunch the stats from every Championship fixture. Preston North End have passed the eye test under manager Paul Heckingbottom, but their current likeliest finish in the table is far lower than where the Lilywhites will wish to end up. Granted, the first two games of the season - both losses - were managed by Ryan Lowe and Mike Marsh, respectively.

One metric Opta calculate is expected points - the in-depth method of calculating those can be found on their website. To date, Preston have slightly outperformed on that front - collecting 1.2 points more than expected. The biggest overperformers in the division are shown to be Watford and Burnley, with Coventry City, Millwall and Luton Town significantly underperforming their data.

Opta’s predicted final 2024/25 Championship table

1. Leeds United, 83pts

2. Sheffield United, 80pts

3. Burnley, 79pts

4. West Brom, 76pts

5. Norwich City, 74pts

6. Middlesbrough, 72pts

7. Sunderland, 72pts

8. Watford, 66pts

9. Blackburn Rovers, 65pts

10. Hull City, 65pts

11. Swansea City, 62pts

12. Sheffield Wednesday, 61pts

13. Oxford United, 60pts

14. Coventry City, 59pts

15. Bristol City, 59pts

16. Derby County, 59pts

17. Stoke City, 58pts

18. Luton Town, 57pts

19. Preston North End, 56pts

20. Millwall, 56pts

21. Plymouth Argyle, 55pts

22. QPR, 49pts

23. Portsmouth, 47pts

24. Cardiff City, 42pts

*Points rounded up/down to the nearest decimal