Data experts deliver predicted Preston North End, Stoke City & Sunderland finishes in final Championship table
Sunderland to slide and Cardiff City to remain rock bottom... that is how Opta’s predicted final Championship table currently looks.
It’s the Black Cats who top the pile after nine league games, with second placed Sheffield United the only side yet to taste defeat. However, the renowned sports analytics company have forecast Regis Le Bris’ side to slip down to 7th, after 46 games. At the other end, Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers’s struggles are predicted to continue.
Opta, a leading player in the football data business, crunch the stats from every Championship fixture. Preston North End have passed the eye test under manager Paul Heckingbottom, but their current likeliest finish in the table is far lower than where the Lilywhites will wish to end up. Granted, the first two games of the season - both losses - were managed by Ryan Lowe and Mike Marsh, respectively.
One metric Opta calculate is expected points - the in-depth method of calculating those can be found on their website. To date, Preston have slightly outperformed on that front - collecting 1.2 points more than expected. The biggest overperformers in the division are shown to be Watford and Burnley, with Coventry City, Millwall and Luton Town significantly underperforming their data.
2. Sheffield United, 80pts
3. Burnley, 79pts
4. West Brom, 76pts
5. Norwich City, 74pts
6. Middlesbrough, 72pts
7. Sunderland, 72pts
8. Watford, 66pts
9. Blackburn Rovers, 65pts
10. Hull City, 65pts
11. Swansea City, 62pts
12. Sheffield Wednesday, 61pts
13. Oxford United, 60pts
14. Coventry City, 59pts
15. Bristol City, 59pts
16. Derby County, 59pts
17. Stoke City, 58pts
18. Luton Town, 57pts
19. Preston North End, 56pts
20. Millwall, 56pts
21. Plymouth Argyle, 55pts
22. QPR, 49pts
23. Portsmouth, 47pts
24. Cardiff City, 42pts
*Points rounded up/down to the nearest decimal
