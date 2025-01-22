Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE picked up three points at Watford thanks to Milutin Osmajic’s brace

Preston North End assistant manager Stuart McCall was proud of the Lilywhites’ performance in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at Watford.

PNE were on the road again four days after drawing nil-nil at Luton Town. Debutant Jayden Meghoma picked out Milutin Osmajic for the opening goal and North End’s number 28 scored his second of the night on 56 minutes - to secure his second brace of the campaign against the Hornets.

Rocco Vata pulled one back in the last minute of normal time but Preston survived the seven additional minutes. McCall was on post-match media duty due to boss Paul Heckingbottom’s red card, at half-time, for foul and abusive language. North End’s display on the night was a big positive.

Post-match, McCall said: “I think not only the result, it was the level of performance I thought throughout the side. We were obviously aggressive and on the front foot. I think the disappointment was coming in at half-time only one goal up, with the opportunities that we created with good football. But we trained this morning, we discussed how we wanted to come and play; we knew it would be a totally different game to the Luton game. Even the boys walking out, we said to look at the pitch... it was like a carpet.

Milutin Osmajic of Preston North End celebrates | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

“If you can't go and pass the ball on that, you'll never be able to do it. So, yeah, a lot of good aspects. As I say, we were disappointed coming at half-time one goal up because we made (chances) putting it behind them, balls across, the blocks, good opportunities. But overall, another strong defensive performance. The one little slip, we (shouldn’t) let Vata come inside on his right foot. He skips it and it's a really good goal by the kid, which gave us an uncomfortable last seven minutes if you like. But overall, delighted with the victory and obviously, with the level of performance as well.

“We knew second half they were going to come out and obviously have a right go at us. Obviously we sat back and had a lot of possession but on the counter we were always a threat. All in all, I think it was a perfect away performance. It would have been nice if they hadn't scored and given us some grey hairs in the last seven minutes, but other than that, a really strong defensive performance again from everyone. Ali McCann, you know what shift he puts in. Ryan Ledson for the last two games, getting tackles in. That was our strongest bench I think today that we've had all season.

“And do you know what? I'm more pleased for everyone. It's obviously the staff and the players, but the supporters, we know they travelled down in the numbers on Saturday. Not as many here today, but the ones that came, I hope we've sent them home happy because as much as we got a good point on Saturday, it wasn’t the best entertainment and we know that - we accept that. The surface out there tonight was made to pass the ball and I thought we did that well.”

“First time I’ve ever seen it in football...”

On Heckingbottom’s red card, McCall added: “I've only seen him for a brief second there. I think I was in the dressing room; I think it was an altercation. I don't know, I think the rumour is it's something to do with some language, bad language or something but listen, bad language goes on at half-time, so I don't exactly know what's going on there. But what did puzzle me about 20 minutes in... I'm looking for him up in the stand and I'm speaking to Pete (Murphy) - who's speaking to Paul. He can obviously see better from us up in the stand, but he wasn't in the stand - he was in the dressing room.

“So he could see nothing, unfortunately. I think he ended up getting it on the screen in the end but yeah, that wasn't ideal. It's just one of those things. We'll find out what the reason is and what not in the next 24 hours. I know he's very disappointed in what's happened. I don't think he feels as though it merited a red card, that's for sure. Decision-wise, listen, there was only one strange decision. I had to chat to the referee at half-time about it.

“It's the first time I've ever seen it in football, when Ryan Ledson's gone to head the ball and the lad's kicked away from his head. I mean, we weren't claiming for a high foot, but how you can get a free kick against you when somebody actually goes and tries to head the ball, it's quite baffling. Listen, he admitted he'd made a mistake and the fourth official had told him, but I can't remember anything other than that, to be honest.”