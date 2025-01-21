'Clinical, 'Quality' - Preston North End player ratings vs Watford with one 9/10 and two 8.5s

By George Hodgson
Published 21st Jan 2025, 22:38 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 23:49 BST
Milutin Osmajic's brace fired PNE to three big points at Vicarage Road

Preston North End ran out 2-1 winners away to Watford thanks to Milutin Osmajic’s double.

Here are our player ratings from the game.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman: Beaten for power late on by Vata. Had dealt well with everything else prior. 7

Jordan Storey: Managed the game well after picking up a first half booking and dug in. 7.5

Lewis Gibson: Really assured in the middle of PNE’s back three. One loose pass but calm and composed a lot of the time. 8.5

Andrew Hughes: Strong showing from the Welshman. Aggressive all night and up for the fight. 8

Kaine Kesler-Hayden: Carried a threat down the right and got into some dangerous areas. Plenty of energy up and down the right. 7.5

Jayden Meghoma: He single-handedly created PNE’s opening goal - winning the ball high up the pitch and then keeping a calm head for the cross. Moments of quality and a mature first showing. 8

Stefan Thordarson: Played as Preston’s deepest midfielder and handled the role well. Played Osmajic through for a big chance; a decent overall display. 7

Ryan Ledson: Played his part on the night. Battled hard in the middle and gave it his all. Some strong tackles won and sound decision making on the ball. 7.5

Ali McCann: Ran himself into the ground and set the tempo. Saw a good opportunity saved in the first half. Full of tenacity. 7.5

Mads Frokjaer: One of his strongest showings this season and possibly for PNE. Created several good moments and then got his assist in the second half. 8.5

Milutin Osmajic: A brilliant shift as North End’s lone striker on the night. Didn’t stop working up there and took his two goals in clinical fashion. Could’ve had a hat-trick. 9

Substitutes

Duane Holmes: Added some freshness off the bench for the final stages and created a chance for Sam Greenwood. 6.5

Sam Greenwood: Saw a low shot saved at the near post by Bond. Had another shooting opportunity on the counter-attack. 6

Robbie Brady: Thrust back into action after a period out injured. Some important defending in injury time from the Irishman. 6

Emil Riis: Had one run forward and found Greenwood for his chance. Needed a little bit more from him in certain situations. 5

Liam Lindsay: Introduced for the seven added minutes after Watford’s goal and did fine. 6

