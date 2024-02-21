PNE celebrate

Preston North End made no new signings in the January transfer window, but the summer should certainly see the Lilywhites wheel and deal again.

North End were busy ahead of the 2023/24 season and business will need to be conducted ahead of the next campaign. Of course, Ryan Lowe's side have given themselves an outside chance of reaching the play-offs with recent results - so full focus, for now, is very much on the field.

But after the following 13 games, attention will turn to building next season's squad and some positions to strengthen already look clear. Preston have negotiated a handful of new contracts with players and the hope is that captain Alan Browne will commit his future too.

As for others, the writing may well be on the wall. Director Peter Ridsdale has outlined how PNE's budget will be boosted in the summer, as the new Financial Fair Play cycle kicks in. In recent windows, North End have not shied away from spending and further backing could be seen.

Money may well dictate whether Preston are successful in their permanent pursuit of loan man Liam Millar. The Canada international has been a hit at Deepdale, but pessimism over his immediate future will not be in short supply. PNE will try to make Millar their own, though.

Central defence promises to need some work in the summer, while North End may want to try again in finding suitable competition for Brad Potts. The striking and goalkeeping departments are in decent shape, while the midfield will remain relatively well stocked - should Browne extend. It is worth noting that Under-21 players do not count towards a club's 25 man squad, either.

PNE's (23 man) squad this season: Woodman, Cornell; Whatmough, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Hughes, Bauer; Potts, Brady, Ledson, McCann, Whiteman, Browne, Holmes, Frokjaer, Woodburn, Millar; Osmajic, Stewart, Evans, Riis, Keane. U21 players: Pradic, Seary, Best, Taylor, Leigh, Nelson, Mawene, Rodriguez-Gentile, Cross-Adair