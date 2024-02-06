Preston North End's Liam Millar celebrates the opening goal with scorer Will Keane (No.7) and Ben Whiteman

Preston North End remain in discussions with FC Basel as they look to line up a permanent swoop for Liam Millar.

The Lilywhites signed the Canada international on a straight loan deal on transfer deadline day, in the summer window. Millar has been a bright spark at Deepdale, scoring three goals and providing five assists in his 24 league appearances. He scored a last gasp, wonder strike of a winner against Leeds United on Boxing Day - while also netting against Plymouth Argyle, on debut, and at Swansea City.

Millar is under contract at Basel until 2025, but the expectation is that he will leave the Swiss club this summer. The wide man wanted to come back to England this season - having joined Fulham's academy at the age of 13 before his move to Liverpool in 2016. After five years at the Reds, Millar secured a move to Basel in 2021 for a reported £1.3million. He is believed to have settled well, back in the north west.

PNE were not able to negotiate a loan deal with an option, or obligation, to-buy. Therefore, any superior competition could scupper summer plans to land Millar. North End director Peter Ridsdale has set out the financial boost Preston should receive this summer. The Hemmings family have been willing to fork out in recent transfer windows too, with seven figure fees paid to land Milutin Osmajic and Mads Frokjaer in 2023.

But, as much as PNE are aiming to get ahead of the curve with Millar, the power does lie in the player's corner - as the Canadian could simply wait until the summer to see what comes up. By all accounts he has enjoyed his time in a North End shirt and fitted in extremely well within the squad. The one difference with Millar, to previous loan stars Tom Cannon and Cameron Archer, is obviously that he is not on the books of a Premier League club.