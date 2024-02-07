Alan Browne

Preston North End captain Alan Browne says it is 'at the forefront' of his mind to take the club to the Premier League.

There is a lot of noise around the Irishman at present, given the fact his contract expires this summer. Browne recently surpassed 400 appearances in a PNE shirt, but he is yet to sign the new deal which has been offered to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously, the number eight has been open about his desire to break the all time appearance record at Deepdale - held by Alan Kelly Snr. While his future remains unresolved - following Serie A transfer links in the latest window - Browne's latest comments to the club's match day programme do not suggest a change of heart.

"It’s something I can take pride in," said Browne. "To have made that many appearances for this club is a huge achievement. I don’t do it very often but I have to give myself credit for being able to play that amount of games. To stay fit for that amount of games, to be available for selection – yeah, it’s something I’m hugely proud of. I knew 400 was a possibility this season but I didn’t realise how close I was. It’s a huge achievement for me and I just want to make as many as I can now.”