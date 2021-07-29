Preston North End squad news from Frankie McAvoy ahead of friendlies with Manchester United and Wigan Athletic

The Lilywhites travel to the DW Stadium on Friday night (7.30pm) to face Wigan, before hosting United at Deepdale on Saturday (2pm).

Frankie McAvoy will split his squad for the double header and intends changing formation for the Wigan game, switching to a back four.

Jamie Thomas, who is training with North End this week during a trial spell from Bamber Bridge, will feature at Wigan.

Frankie McAvoy, Paul Gallagher and Pep Guardiola ahead of Preston North End's friendly with Manchester City

PNE head coach McAvoy says most of the squad are available for the two friendlies.

Speaking at the Euxton training ground on Thursday morning, McAvoy said: "This is a busy week having played Manchester City on Tuesday and now we move on to play Wigan on Friday night and then Manchester United on Saturday.

"It gives everyone an opportunity and a chance to show they are ready to step up to the mark and be involved against Hull City a week on Saturday.

"This gives me a chance to have a look at a different shape which I will do at Wigan. That was always the thought process."

North End will be without Matthew Olosunde again over the weekend as he recovers from an Achilles tendon issue but he should resume training next week.

McAvoy said: "Matthew has has some soreness about the Achilles, nothing major but we don't want to rush him.

"We won't take any chances with him and hopefully he won't be too far away.

"Daniel Johnson is back from playing for Jamaica and we will assess him.

"Alan Browne got another 30 minutes at Manchester City and looked in a lot better shape in terms of his match fitness.

"Coming on in that game will have done him good and he'll get more minutes over the weekend.

"Paul Huntington is still missing at this stage, while the two young lads Adam O'Reilly and Jack Baxter haven't been training because of injuries so we'll be without them."