Preston North End rivals Sheffield Wednesday handed 12-point deduction

Preston North End rivals and crisis club Sheffield Wednesday face further strife following latest Hillsborough development

Preston North End’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday have filed for administration.

The move, which comes as HM Revenue and Customs prepared to issue a winding up petition against the Owls, sees the Hillsborough outfit slapped with an automatic 12-point deduction.

Henrik Pederson’s side already sit bottom of the Championship table with six points from their opening 11 games of the 2025-26 season. Their imminent points deduction will see them drop to -6 points - a tally that will move them 15 points from safety.

Wednesday, who have been owned by Thai business man Dejphon Chansiri for the past 10 years, owe £1m to HMRC in unpaid tax. They have also faced EFL sanctions after repeated months of not paying their staff on time.

Staff were told of the development on Fridaymorning, with the club’s assets frozen. Julian Pitts, Kris Wigfield and Paul Stanley of Begbies Traynor have since been appointed joint-administrators.

PNE, who welcome Wednesday’s Sheffield neighbours United to Deepdale tonight, are yet to face the Owls this term.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side will travel to Hillsborough on November 29, before the reverse fixture is played at Deepdale on New Year’s Day.

Derby County were the last EFL club to enter administration in 2021 - and were hit with a 12-point deduction.

