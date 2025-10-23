Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom | CameraSport - Rich Linley

PNE are back in action on Friday night as they host the Blades

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom expects a confident Sheffield United to rock up at Deepdale on Friday night.

The Blades had a dismal start to the campaign which resulted in Ruben Selles losing his job at Bramall Lane. Chris Wilder then returned for a third stint in charge of the club, and has since overseen three wins and three defeats.

Back-to-back victories over Blackburn Rovers and Watford have carried the Blades out of the relegation zone. For Heckingbottom, it’s a second meeting with his former club since becoming PNE boss.

He will be looking to get North End back on track in terms of results, after frustrating losses to Birmingham City and West Brom. He believes Friday’s opponents still have a lot of work to do to hit the heights of last year, but anticipates a very tricky game.

“Yes, a long way to go, but they'll certainly be coming to us with much more confidence,” said Heckingbottom. “I think the biggest thing I've seen since Chris has gone back in, and it's not just the last two games because they've won, I think they've tightened up defensively.

“They don't look to be giving up as many chances now. A bit more aggression about them and how they're going to play. As much as Ruben (Selles) played in his system and the counter-press was there at the top end, I felt they were giving a lot of chances away whereas they seem to have dealt with that now.

“Same threats, because they've got good players. I think they had two strong performances with two wins, but the wins have been more important. They took the chances and deserved the wins, so we're playing a team that's in form and getting the confidence back.”

As far as North End’s team news for the Deepdale clash goes, it’s as you were from the midweek match against the Blues. There was some encouragement given over summer signing Pol Valentin, who has been out for almost one month with a hamstring injury - suffered in the goalless draw with Bristol City.

“There's always people carrying things, bits and pieces, but the ones we've got available, great,” said Heckingbottom. “The ones who are coming back are just that little bit closer, probably. Everyone's come through the (Birmingham) game and Pol - touch wood - is a couple of weeks away from potentially being involved.”

PNE’s boss rotated his squad against Birmingham with four changes made, and hinted afterwards that the XI could be freshened up again. The even faster turnaround than normal is of no concern to Heckingbottom.

“I think you get used to doing it in two days,” said Heckingbottom. “Both teams are the same, aren't they? You get used to the quick turnarounds. Both teams in the same position, playing Saturday, Tuesday, Friday.

“It comes into your thinking in the games and the selections; it's not an issue. I think it'd be an issue if this was the schedule forever. We can get out to watch some opposition games on Saturday, then we've got a week to prepare for the next game.”

Heckingbottom vented his frustration at the officiating in PNE’s last match, but also explained how he has decided to not let referees affect his own work this season. That predominantly involves parking emotions once match day is done and moving on.

“Yes, that's exactly it,” said Heckingbottom. “In that moment, I don't want to get in trouble, I don't want to get sent off. I want the players to get that and the players were magnificent the other night. If I'm a player on that pitch, when there's something that unjust you can't explain it... it's really, really tough to deal with.”

