‘That doesn’t really help’: Sky Sports pundit’s intriguing claim after Preston North End boss' referee frustrations
Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has shared his thoughts over Paul Heckingbottom’s outburst at full-time following Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City.
The PNE boss was outraged at the officiating on display at Deepdale in midweek for the disappointing loss to Chris Davies’ men.
There were a number of incidents throughout the contest, which aggrieved the head coach including the Blues’ opener, which appeared to strike Phil Neumann’s arm before going in, as well as a handful of penalty shouts.
That led to a furious outburst after the game from Heckingbottom, who vented his frustrations at the officiating at Championship level.
And while Prutton has sympathy with PNE for the disappointing decisions, he felt the Lilywhites’ boss comments weren’t sinister.
Sky Sports pundit offers verdict on Paul Heckingbottom frustrations
Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: ‘I would say categorically that all refs approach each game in the same way.
‘There was a spell last season where Preston seemingly were not getting decisions, which looked relatively straight forward. Now, there’s nothing sinister in that at all.
‘That doesn’t really help Hecky and Preston given the fact that they dropped points when they wouldn’t have thought they would.
‘I can understand a manager’s frustration sometimes at decisions but in the balance of how he approaches management, I’m sure he will see nothing sinister in it.’
The fixtures are coming thick and fast for PNE, with this evening’s contest representing their third match in seven days.
The Lilywhites have suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season, while Sheffield United make the trip to Deepdale on the back of successive triumphs.
David Prutton’s PNE v Sheffield United prediction
It’s been a tough start for Heckingbottom’s former side, who recently re-appointed Chris Wilder following Ruben Selles’ sacking after just six matches.
Meanwhile, North End have had a bright opening three months of the campaign and going into the Friday night fixture ninth in the early-season standings.
And Prutton is expecting a close contest at Deepdale this evening, with both sides having differing starts to the campaign.
‘If you're of a Blades persuasion, you're hoping you've turned a corner.
Preston, let’s not go too heavy on them losing those games (West Brom and Birmingham) because before then they’d been doing very well indeed - given where they find themselves in the league.
‘This is a very good one to kick off the weekend with. There’s always seemingly, when it comes to northern clubs, the fact that there’s a cross over with management and players.
‘So you’ve got Hecky (Paul Heckingbottom) coming up against a team he knows very well and trying to do what he did with Sheffield United at Preston.
‘So I’m looking forward to it. I’m going to go 2-2.’