Five PNE players have headed away on international duty

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will sweat on five players over the international break.

As always, the Lilywhites chief will cross everything that his quintet return in fine condition - even though one of those is banned for the next seven PNE games, in Milutin Osmajic. The Montenegrin will maintain his match fitness over the next fortnight, though. Robert Prosinečki’s team face Turkey and Wales over the break, with North End’s number 28 aiming to add to his 25 caps.

There was a first call-up to the Scotland squad for Liam Lindsay - and the 28-year-old will gear up for two tough games, away to Croatia and at home to Portugal. With Iceland, 22-cap midfielder Stefan Thordarson faces the same opponents as Osmajic - with a Nations League double header against Wales and then Turkey.

The call from the Republic of Ireland came again for Robbie Brady, so he will close in on 70 international caps - having made 66 to date. Under the new management of Heimir Helgrimsson, Ireland head to Finland and then on to Greece. After last weekend’s draw at Burnley, the 32-year-old outlined his desire to help Ireland have a positive week.

Brady told BBC Lancashire: “It has always been the highlight of my career, putting on the green jersey and representing my country. When called, I will be there. It’s difficult, we are going through a transition with a new manager. But, we have got a lot of talent in the squad and please God, we can put something together next week and get a couple of good results.”

Last but not least, in-form PNE midfielder Ali McCann was named in the latest Northern Ireland squad - for Nations League games against Belarus and Bulgaria. He has represented his country on 24 occasions and will be looking to help Michael O’Neill’s side bounce back from the 1-0 loss to Bulgaria, last month. A full list of the fixtures to look out for, can be found below!

International break fixtures of note, in full:

Thursday, 10 October: Finland vs Republic of Ireland, 19:45 (Nations League)

Friday, 11 October: Iceland vs Wales, 19:45 (Nations League)

Friday, 11 October: Turkey vs Montenegro, 19:45 (Nations League)

Saturday, 12 October: Belarus vs Northern Ireland, 19:45 (Nations League)

Saturday, 12 October: Croatia vs Scotland, 17:00 (Nations League)

Sunday, 13 October: Greece vs Republic of Ireland, 19:45 (Nations League)

Monday, 14 October: Iceland vs Turkey, 19:45 (Nations League)

Monday, 14 October: Wales vs Montenegro, 19:45 (Nations League)

Tuesday, 15 October: Northern Ireland vs Bulgaria, 19:45 (Nations League)

Tuesday, 15 October: Scotland vs Portugal, 19:45 (Nations League)