Blackburn Rovers defender was sent off in the 0-0 draw at Deepdale

Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck stayed relatively tight-lipped on being bitten by Preston North End striker, Milutin Osmajic.

The Lancashire derby at Deepdale, last month, ended 0-0 but was not short of drama. Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood was sent off in the first half and Beck, on loan from Liverpool, then saw red in the 89th minute.

But, before he left the pitch, PNE front man Osmajic bit him on the neck. The Montenegrin has since been charged with violent conduct by the FA, banned for eight games and fined £15,000. As for Beck, the whole incident is something he’s keen to move on and learn from.

"I have to apologise to the players I left out there,” Beck told Rovers TV. “Credit to them for battling out and getting a point. I apologise to the staff and the fans as well, a naive moment for me and one I'll learn from.

“I'm a young player, it was naive and as long as I learn from it, these things happen at some point. I kicked out at one of their players. Then what happened after, I won't go into too much detail, but I don't think there's a place for that in football.”

Beck and Osmajic could actually face each other again over the international break. Both players have been called up by their respective national teams, with Wales hosting Montenegro on Monday, 14 October - kick off 19:45.