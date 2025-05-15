Harry Darling. | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines involving PNE’s Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder was released by Stoke City at the end of the campaign, bringing to a close a five-and-a-half-year stay at the Bet365.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lilywhites have wasted no time in getting their business underway ahead of what promises to be a huge summer in the market.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as anticipation grows ahead of the summer.

Here are the latest transfer headlines involving the Blues’ rivals.

Clubs circle on Swansea ace

Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leicester City have joined the pursuit for Swansea City defender Harry Darling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quartet are now a part of a six-team battle for the in-demand defender, who is also reportedly a top target for both Wrexham and Birmingham City.

Swansea Independent have claimed the Blades are the latest side showing strong interest in the 25-year-old, who is out of contract this summer.

The Swans are keen to keep the popular centre-back, who has registered 112 appearances during his three-year stay in south Wales.

Darling appeared 39 times for Alan Sheehan’s men this term and featured in August’s 3-1 triumph over the Lilywhites as well as the goalless stalemate at Deepdale in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

German side want Triantis

German side St, Pauli are reportedly eyeing a move for Sunderland midfielder Nectar Triantis.

News outlet Hamburgur Abendblatt have claimed the Bundesliga outfit are interested in the 22-year-old who is also on the radar of Hibs.

The Australian is currently on loan at Easter Road, where he’s impressed and was recently nominated for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award.

PNE’s Championship rivals Portsmouth were also tipped with a move for Triantis last week, but boss John Mousinho has rubbished any links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby deal for Clarke

Matt Clarke has signed a new deal at Derby. | Getty Images

The defender, who spent two seasons on loan with the Rams between 2019 and 2021, returned to Pride Park in January after mutually agreeing to end his deal at Middlesbrough.

The 28-year-old signed a deal for the remainder of the season and went onto play a key role for John Eustace’s side, who avoided relegation and an instant return to League One.

And despite going into the final day in a five-team battle for safety along with PNE, the Rams secured their survival with a 0-0 draw against Stoke - leaving them a point clear of the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a spot in the Championship next term confirmed, Clarke has since committed his future to Pride Park and signed a new three-year deal.

The defender amassed 16 appearances during the second half of the campaign with Eustace’s men and started against PNE in April’s 2-0 triumph.