PNE welcome Blackburn Rovers to Deepdale on Sunday afternoon

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has some difficult selection calls to make for Sunday’s clash against Blackburn Rovers.

The Lilywhites have their first Lancashire derby of the season, five days on from their thrilling penalty shootout win over Fulham - in the Carabao Cup. Will Keane has returned to training ahead of Rovers, but Patrick Bauer will miss out with the elbow injury suffered on Tuesday.

North End’s manager made eight changes against the Cottagers and plenty of those players staked a claim to keep their places this weekend. But, Preston picked up a solid point at Middlesbrough last weekend, so Heckingbottom has lots to think about.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Josh Bowler both caught the eye in midweek and could get the nod once again, but the likes of Brad Potts, Ali McCann and captain Ben Whiteman are expected to return to the starting lineup.

Competition in midfield is rife; Tuesday’s hero Ryan Ledson would be unfortunate to drop out given his performance. Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood has impressed the manager so far and should make the XI, while Emil Riis is backed to start once again in the league.

PNE predicted team vs Rovers: Woodman; Potts, Storey, Lindsay, Kesler-Hayden, Whiteman, McCann, Bowler, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Riis.