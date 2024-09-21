John Eustace | Getty Images

PNE host Blackburn Rovers on Sunday afternoon

Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace assures his players are ready for the challenge of derby day at Preston North End.

The Lilywhites were in Carabao Cup action on Tuesday night, as they knocked out Fulham. Now, it’s on to PNE’s first Lancashire derby of the campaign. Blackburn have made a strong start to the season, after securing survival under John Eustace in 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ewood Park outfit are yet to taste defeat, with 11 points collected from their first five games of the season. It’s all set up to be a fiercely contested fixture, in front of a 20 thousand plus crowd. Eustace has plenty of admiration for PNE and fully expects a tough battle on Sunday afternoon.

"I went to watch them the other night, I left before the penalties but I got Lowey (David Lowe) to stay and watch them which he wasn't happy about!” said Eustace. “Preston are a very good team, we know it'll be a very difficult game and one we're looking forward to.

“Paul has been promoted out of the league, he's a fantastic manager. He's been a very good coach and he has great staff around him. I am sure he will do well there. It's a local derby, blood and thunder, a match we're looking forward to. They will be right up for the game and so will our boys. It won't be any different to last year... a difficult game, but one we're ready for."