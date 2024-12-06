PNE have had a couple of injury boosts for Saturday’s match at Sheffield Wednesday

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has some tough decisions to make for Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Ahead of the Hillsborough clash, the hosts sit 12th while North End - who have drawn their last three league games - occupy 18th place. Defender Liam Lindsay and midfielder Mads Frokjaer are expected to return to the Preston squad, after respective injury issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is also back from his one-match suspension and Heckingbottom must decide whether to start the number one, or stick with Dai Cornell - who put in a steady performance last time out, on his first home league start.

Lindsay is likely to get the nod at centre-half if deemed fully fit, which means Jack Whatmough could miss out for Preston. In midfield, Frokjaer’s return gives the manager a selection headache - while captain Ben Whiteman may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Ali McCann and Stefan Thordarson performed well as a pair, in the second half against West Brom. But, PNE’s boss has stuck by Whiteman throughout his tenure so far. Up top, a first start for Will Keane post-injury could well be in the offing - alongside last weekend’s goal scorer Emil Riis.

Preston North End predicted XI vs Sheffield Wednesday: Freddie Woodman; Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Brad Potts, Ali McCann, Stefan Thordarson, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Sam Greenwood, Will Keane, Emil Riis.