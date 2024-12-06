Preston North End predicted XI vs Sheffield Wednesday with tough decisions for Paul Heckingbottom

By George Hodgson
Published 6th Dec 2024, 10:28 BST
PNE have had a couple of injury boosts for Saturday’s match at Sheffield Wednesday

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has some tough decisions to make for Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Ahead of the Hillsborough clash, the hosts sit 12th while North End - who have drawn their last three league games - occupy 18th place. Defender Liam Lindsay and midfielder Mads Frokjaer are expected to return to the Preston squad, after respective injury issues.

Follow our NEW Preston North End dedicated Facebook page

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is also back from his one-match suspension and Heckingbottom must decide whether to start the number one, or stick with Dai Cornell - who put in a steady performance last time out, on his first home league start.

Lindsay is likely to get the nod at centre-half if deemed fully fit, which means Jack Whatmough could miss out for Preston. In midfield, Frokjaer’s return gives the manager a selection headache - while captain Ben Whiteman may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Ali McCann and Stefan Thordarson performed well as a pair, in the second half against West Brom. But, PNE’s boss has stuck by Whiteman throughout his tenure so far. Up top, a first start for Will Keane post-injury could well be in the offing - alongside last weekend’s goal scorer Emil Riis.

Preston North End predicted XI vs Sheffield Wednesday: Freddie Woodman; Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Brad Potts, Ali McCann, Stefan Thordarson, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Sam Greenwood, Will Keane, Emil Riis.

Related topics:Sheffield WednesdayPaul Heckingbottom
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice