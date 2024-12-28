Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Rohl’s side head to Deepdale on Sunday afternoon for a 12:30 kick-off

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom must decide whether to freshen things up for Sunday’s encounter with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Lilywhites got back to winning ways on Boxing Day as they saw off Hull City 1-0 at home. It was PNE’s first home victory for more than two months, as Brad Potts’s strike on the hour proved enough to secure three big points.

Now, a second meeting with the Owls in the space of three weeks awaits. Preston took the lead in the reverse fixture through Emil Riis and looked on course for the win, but Danny Rohl’s team fought back and equalised thanks to Michael Smith.

North End’s treatment table is fairly clear but Robbie Brady looks set to miss the upcoming contest, due to a cracked rib. There were some strong performances against the Tigers and most players will expect to keep their places in the team.

Two areas where Heckingbottom could freshen things up are midfield and attack. Stefan Thordarson was not involved against Wednesday and should be fresh to feature if called upon. Duane Holmes is another experienced head available to the boss.

Sam Greenwood had a quiet, by his standards, afternoon on Boxing Day. But, the Leeds United loan man has been a consistent figure in the manager’s starting lineup and should get the nod to go again. Up top, Will Keane and Emil Riis are both there should Heckingbottom decide to give Milutin Osmajic a breather.

Predicted PNE XI vs Sheffield Wednesday: Freddie Woodman; Jordan Storey, Jack Whatmough, Andrew Hughes, Brad Potts, Ali McCann, Ben Whiteman, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Mads Frokjaer, Sam Greenwood, Milutin Osmajic.