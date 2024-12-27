'All action', 'Lively' - Preston North End player ratings vs Hull City with two 8/10s in 1-0 win

By George Hodgson
Published 26th Dec 2024, 17:33 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 12:00 GMT
Brad Potts scored the crucial goal in the second half at Deepdale

Preston North End got back to winning ways as they saw off Hull City 1-0 on Boxing Day

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale!

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman: A clean sheet in the bag. Made three or four saves over the piece. Kicking was largely improved. 7

Jordan Storey: Didn’t do much wrong at all back there over the course of the game. Pretty solid. 7.5

Jack Whatmough: Pedro got away from him early on but the defender settled after that and put in a steady shift. 7

Andrew Hughes: Switched on at the back and defended fairly well over the piece. 7

Brad Potts: Plenty of endeavour up and down the right. Looked after the ball well. Popped up in the right place, at the right time and took his goal impressively. 8

Ben Whiteman: Back in the side and fared fine in midfield. His decision making in possession was sound and alert enough off the ball. 7

Ali McCann: Another all-action display from him in the middle of the park. Was alive to most things and mopped up countless times. 8

Kaine Kesler-Hayden: Lively all game down the left flank and sharp in his defending. Picked out Potts with a lovely cross for the goal. 7.5

Mads Frokjaer: Blew hot and cold but always wanted the ball and picked up decent positions. Put in some strong defensive work for the team too. 6

Sam Greenwood: One of his quieter games in a Preston shirt. Was never able to really get himself into the game. Dragged a shot wide in the second half. 5

Milutin Osmajic: Had two or three chances but sent two wide and the other lacked power. Put in plenty of work up top, making runs and applying pressure. 6

Substitutes

Duane Holmes: Added some freshness for the final 20 minutes or so. Didn’t cause Hull too many problems at the other end but played his part. 6

Will Keane: Most of his work was off the ball with only six touches for him after being introduced. 6

Emil Riis: The same applies to the Dane - who had two extra touches. Tried to link play and apply pressure at times. 6

