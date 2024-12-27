Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brad Potts scored the crucial goal in the second half at Deepdale

Preston North End got back to winning ways as they saw off Hull City 1-0 on Boxing Day

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale!

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman: A clean sheet in the bag. Made three or four saves over the piece. Kicking was largely improved. 7

Jordan Storey: Didn’t do much wrong at all back there over the course of the game. Pretty solid. 7.5

Jack Whatmough: Pedro got away from him early on but the defender settled after that and put in a steady shift. 7

Andrew Hughes: Switched on at the back and defended fairly well over the piece. 7

Brad Potts: Plenty of endeavour up and down the right. Looked after the ball well. Popped up in the right place, at the right time and took his goal impressively. 8

Ben Whiteman: Back in the side and fared fine in midfield. His decision making in possession was sound and alert enough off the ball. 7

Ali McCann: Another all-action display from him in the middle of the park. Was alive to most things and mopped up countless times. 8

Kaine Kesler-Hayden: Lively all game down the left flank and sharp in his defending. Picked out Potts with a lovely cross for the goal. 7.5

Mads Frokjaer: Blew hot and cold but always wanted the ball and picked up decent positions. Put in some strong defensive work for the team too. 6

Sam Greenwood: One of his quieter games in a Preston shirt. Was never able to really get himself into the game. Dragged a shot wide in the second half. 5

Milutin Osmajic: Had two or three chances but sent two wide and the other lacked power. Put in plenty of work up top, making runs and applying pressure. 6

Substitutes

Duane Holmes: Added some freshness for the final 20 minutes or so. Didn’t cause Hull too many problems at the other end but played his part. 6

Will Keane: Most of his work was off the ball with only six touches for him after being introduced. 6

Emil Riis: The same applies to the Dane - who had two extra touches. Tried to link play and apply pressure at times. 6