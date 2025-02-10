It's a trip to Carrow Road for PNE on Tuesday night

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will likely be without a number of first team players for Tuesday night’s trip to Norwich City.

It’s a tough midweek encounter in store for the Lilywhites, who played 120 minutes in the FA Cup last weekend - a match which ended in penalty shootout success for PNE. Now it’s back to league action and North End will be without key midfielder Ali McCann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number eight was booked after the Lancashire derby at Ewood Park and has therefore picked up a two-match suspension in the Championship. On the injury front, Jack Whatmough and Lewis Gibson sustained issues in the Wycombe cup clash.

Jack Whatmough injured | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Those two could well miss out along with captain Ben Whiteman, Jordan Storey, Robbie Brady and Will Keane - who were all absent from the last match. There was also no Emil Riis against the Chairboys but the Danish front man could return to the fold at Carrow Road.

The defensive woes makes a debut for deadline day loan recruit Ryan Porteous look nailed on versus Norwich. Ryan Ledson is also a strong shout to come into the side in the absence of Whiteman and McCann, while Andrew Hughes and Mads Frokjaer could also return to the XI.

One tough decision for Heckingbottom is in the wide areas. Brad Potts has only just returned from injury and played 120 minutes on Saturday but the PNE chief may value his experience and athletic qualities - with Preston away from home to a strong opponent.

XI: Freddie Woodman; Ryan Porteous, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Ryan Ledson, Stefan Thordarson, Jayden Meghoma, Mads Frokjaer, Sam Greenwood, Milutin Osmajic.