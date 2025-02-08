An injury update from the PNE boss after Saturday's penalty shoot-out win over Wycombe Wanderers

Preston North End will need to assess Lewis Gibson and Jack Whatmough ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Norwich City.

Both defenders were forced off in the second half of Saturday’s FA Cup clash against Wycombe Wanderers - which the Lilywhites won on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes at Deepdale. There was also no Emil Riis in the match day squad for the Chairboys encounter.

Post-match, Heckingbottom said: “Calf, Jack. Lewis, calf was tight and we were considering to take the risk or change. But then he just landed awkwardly on his knee and that's when he started limping, so again, I'm not going to take any risks. It was important to just get him off and not do more damage.

Jack Whatmough | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

“It's the way it is. We've had that... we've never been fortunate this season with that. We obviously missed a lot of forward players at the start of the season: suspensions, injuries and then we missed all our wing-backs.

“Then the last couple of weeks we had a real strong bench and we felt like we were getting everyone back, then all of a sudden a centre-back last week, two centre-forwards - just little niggles. Emil and Keano (Will Keane) I'm not too concerned about, but then two more centre-backs today.

“So, yeah, we've not been blessed in that respect. Even though we've got, I think, really good depth in our squad in terms of two players for every position, it's just when we get injuries we seem to be losing them all in one position. But that's what the squad's for, so we'll deal with it.”

As for getting anyone back for the trip to Carrow Road, he added: “Yeah, possibly Emil and Keno, we'll see how they are. Like I say, they're not significant injuries. Emil was a bit stiff and tight after the game at Blackburn and just felt his groin in training the other day, so it wasn't worth the risk.

“We'll see how he is. But again, groin, muscle injuries, we can't play him if they're not 100%. Similarly with Keano, he missed one and we were just getting him back. He just felt a bit of awareness so we left him out today.”

With Whatmough and Gibson suffering the blows an opportunity for deadline day loan signing Ryan Porteous - who was cup tied on Saturday - looks set to arrive in midweek. Heckingbottom assures the Scot is ready to go.

“Yeah, listen, he's been fit all season,” said Heckingbottom. “I just said to Peter (Ridsdale) there, that's made that an even better decision with the things that have gone off in the last few weeks. So yeah, we're pleased we've done that.”