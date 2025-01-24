Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE welcome Michael Carrick's side Deepdale this weekend

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom must decide whether to stick by a winning XI on Saturday afternoon.

The Lilywhites are back at Deepdale to host Middlesbrough, following the away trips to Luton Town and Watford. PNE played out a goalless draw at Kenilworth Road last weekend and then took all three points at Vicarage Road, thanks to Milutin Osmajic’s brace.

Now, Heckingbottom - who was sent off during the Watford game - has some tough calls to make. His captain, Ben Whiteman, is back available after a two-match ban. The number four has started the majority of Preston’s home games this season.

Additionally, Sam Greenwood was on the bench for the first time in 16 Championship matches against Tom Cleverley’s team. The Leeds United loan man has been influential in attack for PNE and with the Lilywhites back at home - against his former club - it promises to be a difficult decision for the boss.

Liam Lindsay was the one to drop out of Preston’s defence in midweek as Brentford loan man Jayden Meghoma came in for his debut. The teenager impressed down the left flank and Heckingbottom may well go with the same back three and wing-backs again.

Jayden Meghoma | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

Up top, Milutin Osmajic put in one of his best performances in a North End shirt and will fully expect to get the nod once again. Mads Frokjaer was also terrific on the night. Midfield is undoubtedly the position with the biggest question marks around it for the visit of Middlesbrough.

Ali McCann has been a nailed on starter this season; whether Heckingbottom sticks with Ryan Ledson and Stefan Thordarson, as well as the number eight, remains to be seen. Boro’s midfield is one of the strongest in the division so PNE’s manager will need to get it right in the engine room.

XI: Freddie Woodman; Jordan Storey, Lewis Gibson, Andrew Hughes, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Stefan Thordarson, Ryan Ledson, Jayden Meghoma, Ali McCann, Mads Frokjaer, Milutin Osmajic.