Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stuart McCall spoke to the media after Preston North End’s 2-1 win at Watford - with manager Paul Heckingbottom having been sent off at half-time

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A really impressive debut for Jayden Meghoma?

“Yeah, he's only been with us a week hasn't he?” said McCall to BBC Lancashire. “But he's a very infectious kid. I like him a lot and I think he'll go on to be a top player. But yeah, won the ball back (for the goal) - I know they were shouting for a foul but from where we were there was nothing like a foul. A great ball and Milly does what he does best in between the sticks and knocks it in. So yeah, good performance from the lad - along with a lot of outstanding performances from us.”

When Osmajic goes through on goal do you just really back him?

“Again, we discussed the game plan this morning and we went through a lot of analysis just before the game - where we felt we could get at them,” said McCall. “Watford were at a point off the top five before we played them tonight; the onus is on them to win the game and coming out, we thought it would leave space in behind that we could exploit with Milly’s pace. A lot of the good balls down the side we got in with, and in behind for Kez (Kesler-Hayden) in the first half as well. Jayden put the cross in for him obviously, so we were dangerous from a few areas. Certainly Milly’s pace, and not only that, but as you say, when he gets there you expect him to hit the target and finish like he did, which is terrific.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you think Stefan did well? He dropped into a deeper role...

“Well, I think when people got the team they'd probably think Ryan (Ledson) was going to play as a six in the holder and Stef plays an an eight,” said McCall. “But we've seen Stef; I've watched Stef’s every game, not live, but that he's played for Iceland. And he does play as a deeper one to try and get on the ball, so we thought he would go and (do that), especially on a surface like that and get us playing. Ryan, we wanted him to be aggressive tonight... get up tight, get his tackles in and get in the box as well, because he can finish when he gets in there - he's shown that in training. So all round there was a nice little balance in there.”

PNE celebrate | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

Do you feel as though away form is turning a corner?

“Yeah, I mean we can look back and we've had some decent performances,” McCall said to BBC Lancashire. “To be 3-0 up at Plymouth and not win the game is a crime really. We've had others where we've drawn away from home; we believe we should have done better, or should have got more points. But yeah, no good looking back, we've got to look forward and that'll do. And do you know what? I'm more pleased for everyone. It's obviously the staff and the players, but the supporters - we know they travelled down in the numbers on Saturday. Not as many here today but the ones that came, I hope we've sent them home happy. As much as we got a good point on Saturday, you know, it wasn’t the best entertainment and we know that, we accept that.”

Lewis Gibson's looking really assured so far?

“Yeah, he's been terrific I've got to say,” said McCall “I think there have been a couple of weeks where you never would have thought of leaving Linds out, even though obviously he's been unfortunate with his injury. And listen, Linds will be back there's no doubt about that. But it's good, strong competition we've got there now and as you say, I thought Gibbo, along with the other two centre-backs and I could throughout the team, everyone did the job tonight and was really professional. We kept most things off Freddy really, one or two straight at him, but other than that we defended strongly. Also, the key is to make sure we're a threat and we were a threat tonight. That's what we've got to be.”