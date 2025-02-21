PNE face Frank Lampard's side in the Championship on Saturday afternoon

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom could be without Mads Frokjaer on Saturday.

It’s a trip to Coventry City for the Lilywhites, who have drawn their last two matches against Millwall and Burnley. Next up is a showdown with the Sky Blues who look firmly in the play-off race after a strong run of form under boss Frank Lampard.

Remarkably, Coventry have failed to beat Preston in the league in 17 years. This weekend promises to be a tough encounter though and the North End manager has some tricky selection calls to make. Liam Lindsay, Ali McCann, Sam Greenwood and Emil Riis all came into the side in midweek.

Dropping out were Jayden Meghoma, Ryan Ledson, Mads Frokjaer and Milutin Osmajic - all of whom have been in decent form of late and will be pushing to get back in. Frokjaer, though, is said to be a doubt for the match after ending the Millwall game limping.

Meghoma, Ledson and Osmajic will all be in Heckingbottom’s thinking for the Coventry clash although Emil Riis got himself on the score sheet and performed well on Tuesday night - while Lindsay’s showing at the back was steady.

Injury wise, Jordan Storey, Jack Whatmough, Duane Holmes and Ben Whiteman remain on the treatment table - though the latter has been running this week and is said to be getting closer to a return after his ankle blow.

Here is our predicted XI to start against the Sky Blues...